Giant Bicycle recalls 20,800 US bikes due to fall and injury hazards

Giant Bicycle is recalling about 20,800 bicycles sold in the US due to fall and injury hazards.

The recall involves model year 2021 Giant Cypress DX, Giant Escape 3 Comfort, Liv Flourish FS 1 and Liv Alight 3 Comfort bikes. The company said it has received 86 reports of the handlebar becoming loose, including three reports of riders falling off the bicycle.

No UK-supplied bikes are affected by this recall.

The bikes were sold at authorised Giant Bicycle dealers in the US and online at www.giant-bicycles.com/us or www.liv-cycling.com/us from October 2020 through October 2021, for between $590 and $690.

They were sold in metallic black, dark silver, dark red/burgundy, greyish blue, plum or sage, depending on the model, said the recall notice from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, and recalled bicycles have a serial number beginning with the letter “P” located on the underside of the bottom bracket of the frame, directly under the crank.

The model name is printed on the top tube. Giant is printed on the down tube of the Cypress DX and Escape 3 Comfort models and Liv is printed on the down tube of the Alight 3 Comfort model. Liv is printed on the chainstay of the Flourish FS 1 model.

Consumers with these bikes should immediately stop using them and contact Giant Bicycle. Consumers will be instructed to schedule an inspection and free repair at the authorised Giant Bicycles retailer where they purchased the bike or any other authorised Giant Bicycle retailer.

Earlier this month, Zéfal issued a voluntary recall of its Little Z bicycle bottles for children. The brand had identified that some of its bicycle bottles for children do not always meet its high quality and safety standards, with tests showing that in rare cases the push-pull valve may detach too easily, although it was not aware of any incidents or detaching valves.