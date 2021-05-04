Giant Bicycles UK introduces new digital asset management software to support retail partners

Share Facebook

Giant Bicycles has introduced new technology into its UK operations to simplify how retailers access imagery and product information.

The brand’s UK team now stores the information in a Canto digital asset management (DAM) library, providing a simple workflow for Giant’s retailers to access centralised images, videos and technical PDFs for each product.

Canto’s ‘Portals’ feature automates the process by providing retailers secure self-serve access to approved and up-to-date brand content. Via a Portal, retailers enter their account number and download all the assets they need. Canto also provides Giant with an analytics dashboard, allowing the team to see what retailers and media are accessing and downloading.

Ricki Cumberland, digital content strategist at Giant Bicycles UK, said: “A lot of our retailers are dealing with three, four, maybe five brands. If we provide retailers with the easiest place to get graphics or whatever they need for their shops, they will hopefully come to us rather than a competitor brand.

“One of the best things about Canto is being able to see the data on what’s being accessed. This indicates where the trend is moving or what the retailers are really liking. We can now see download rates including on things like social media assets to know what’s working well.”

Cumberland added: “Our ambassadors now always have somewhere they can put their content. There’s also always somewhere that we can go and access it. It’s a very stable process. Canto is definitely helping us streamline and centralise things. It’s just all in one location, which is great.”

