Giant restructures its corporate branding

Giant has restructured its corporate branding, reports Bicycle Retailer and Industry News (BRAIN).

The parent company of all the business units of the Taiwan-based company is now called Giant Group, including its own consumer-facing brands, its OE business, and other services and solutions. The adjusted branding has been two years in development.

“As a business, we’ve grown from being an OE manufacturing company,” An Le, Giant’s global marketing director, told BRAIN. “We’ve evolved into a leading consumer brand with Giant. Over ten years ago we added Liv, and then we added Momentum and now Cadex. So we wanted to create a clear separation between Giant the parent company and Giant the consumer brand.”

Giant Manufacturing remains the company’s official name on the Taiwan stock exchange, reports BRAIN. The brands separate into two – the brands, Giant, Liv, Momentum and Cadex, and the OE business. There are also three subsidiaries, Cycling Lifestyle Foundation, YouBike and Giant Travel Agency. Giant Group also has 14 sales companies around the world.

Retailers will see the new Giant Group brand on collaterals, envelopes and other places, with no other legal or business impact, Le told BRAIN.