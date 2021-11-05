Giant unveils new Revolt gravel bike with adjustable wheelbase 

Share Facebook

Giant has unveiled its new line of Revolt gravel bikes, with some unique innovations including an adjustable wheelbase.

The Revolt Pro and Advanced machines come with lighter framesets and adjusted geometry, aimed at improving both speed and efficiency off-road.

But the biggest change in the redesign is the new flip chip rear dropout, which will let riders adjust the wheelbase to fine-tune handling on different terrain.

Working with the Giant Factory Off-Road Team, which competes in downhill, enduro, XC, and gravel events, Giant product developers wanted to offer a lighter, more versatile gravel machine with both speed and control on longer rides.

The flip chip on the rear dropout lets riders adjust the wheelbase by 10mm, with the shorter setting offering a more agile feel, while the longer setting improves stability, while also freeing up more tyre clearance of up to 54mm.

Josh Berry, a former winner of the Belgian Waffle Ride gravel race and a podium finisher at Unbound Gravel, said: “Gravel racing has become more aggressive, and this new Revolt is helping us push the limits of what we are capable of.

“Rolling on a bike that is much lighter than the race bike I was on last year is a real pleasure. Now I find myself jumping in the local group road ride, then taking trails home. It’s a lot more enjoyable now with improved handling and a more efficient pedalling response.”

The flagship model in the range, the Revolt Advanced Pro is the lightest Revolt Giant has made with a combined 200 grams saved across the frame and fork compared to the previous generation. Meanwhile the Revolt Advanced still saves 160g over the older Revolts.

Both models have a shorter wheel base and a reduced fork trail, combining for a more responsive feel.

The geometry updates include a longer reach of 387mm compared to the 381mm on the previous generation for the medium size, a one-degree steeper head angler (71.5 compared to 70.5), and the bottom bracket has been lowered by 10mm to 80mm.

Revolts now come with a lower seatstay junction and thinner diameter tubing to improve rear-end compliance, without compromising stiffness.

The bikes also come with D-Fuse seatposts, designed to reduced shocks and vibration on tougher terrain, with the option of a mountain-bike dropper seatpost also available.

Giant have also installed six water bottle mounts – two on the down tube, two on the fork, plus one on the seat seatube and one on the top tube – for those ultra-long days in the saddle.

Other features include Giant CXR1 wheels on both models, with tubeless tyres set up right out of the box.