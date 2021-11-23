Giant upgrades the Anthem with lighter frame and redesigned suspension 

Share Facebook

Giant has released the latest version of its race-spec cross-country bike, the Anthem Advanced Pro 29, featuring a lighter frameset and a revamped suspension system.

The new Anthem has been designed in collaboration with French XC star Antoine Philipp, who competes with the Giant Factory Off-Road team, after he tested prototype models throughout the 2021 UCI World Cup Season.

Changes to the Anthem include a new lower frame weight, saving 250g compared to the previous generation, a 20% stiffer bottom bracket for improved acceleration and a new FlexPoint Pro suspension system.

Philipp said: “The speeds, technical challenges and level of competition keeps getting higher.

“The bikes and gear matter now more than ever. For the most challenging tracks, the new Anthem Advanced Pro 29 gives me everything I need. It’s super responsive, feels light and lively on the climbs, and gives me more confidence and control on descents, drops and rock gardens that are so decisive in a race.”

Along with lower weight, and stiffer bottom bracket, Giant have also opted for a steeper seat tube to put the rider further forward on the bike in a better climbing position.

The Flexpoint suspension offers up 100mm of travel with a linkage-driven, single pivot system, that also helps reduced frame weight.

Giant also switched up the headtube angle to a slacker 67.5-degrees, and a longer travel 110mm fork for extra control on tough descents.

The 29-inch wheels also add to stability, while the longer frame reach and larger 35mm diameter bars all help with control.

Anthem was first released in the mountain bike market back in 2005 when it first appeared in World Cup races, and the brand continues to develop the model.

Earlier this month, Giant also released its new line of Revolt gravel bikes, complete with a unique adjustable wheelbase.

