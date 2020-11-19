Giro debuts new Helios Spherical helmet

Share Facebook

Giro has debuted the new Helios Spherical helmet, designed for road and gravel riders seeking advanced brain protection with exceptional fit and comfort in a compact, light and airy design.

The Helios Spherical features Giro’s ‘revolutionary’ approach to integrated rotational impact energy management, Spherical Technology, which utilises a ball-and-socket design powered by the MIPS brain protection system.

The helmet retails at £229.99/€249.95 and is available exclusively in the UK and Ireland through ZyroFisher. Availability is expected in late November.

“Over the last few years helmets have evolved, and riders have increasingly chosen helmets with additional brain protection technologies,” said Giro brand manager Eric Richter.

“With that choice, riders sometimes make a tradeoff, gaining an added measure of protection but compromising on the fit, comfort, lightweight or cooling power they’re accustomed to. That’s why Spherical Technology is so special – it allows us to create helmets with leading brain protection technology and without those compromises.”

The ball-and-socket design of Spherical Technology is powered by the MIPS brain protection system, but it eliminates the conventional plastic slip plane from the interior surface of the helmet, along with compromises to comfort and ventilation.

The system was developed in the DOME laboratory in Giro’s Scotts Valley headquarters in partnership with MIPS, and in addition to being available in helmets meeting relevant CPSC, CE and AUS/NZ test standards, helmets equipped with Spherical Technology earn five-star ratings from Virginia Tech as well.

Cooling power comes from 15 vents coupled with Wind Tunnel internal channelling to maximise airflow through the helmet, and the plush Ionic+ antimicrobial interior padding helps manage sweat while fighting odour-causing bacteria.

The helmet’s exterior shell is made with the InMold process that permanently fuses the polycarbonate with the nanobead EPS foam liners, and it wraps to the interior edges of the helmet to increase durability. Fit and stability are enhanced by the Roc Loc 5 Air fit system.

For further information about stocking the new Giro Helios Spherical please contact your ZyroFisher account manager or call the sales team on 01325 741 325.

