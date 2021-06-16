Giro expands brand and marketing team with new hires and promotions

Giro Sport Design has expanded its brand and marketing team with several key hires and promotions.

Peter Nicholson has joined as brand manager, Giro Bike while Eric Richter has moved into a new role as Bell, Blackburn and Giro commercialisation manager.

Additional hires include Merve Aslan for digital planning and forecasting, Maya Krause for digital merchandising, Jasper Lyons as digital marketing coordinator, Molly Herwehe as digital marketing specialist, and Maria Esquivas as product graphic designer.

Nicholson was most recently partner at TRUE Communications, which remains Giro’s public relations Agency of Record. During his 11-year tenure at TRUE, he was PR account lead on brands including Giro, Canyon, Stages Cycling, TrainingPeaks, BMC, Cervélo, Castelli and others.

“I’ve worked with the Giro team for over a decade and am extremely proud of what we have already accomplished together,” said Nicholson, “from launching the aero road helmet category with the Air Attack to disrupting cycling apparel with the New Road collection, to helping establish Grinduro and, most recently, Flashpoint MVMNT.

“Giro is a legendary brand and I feel truly fortunate to join a growing team with so much talent at a time of significant investment and opportunity.”

After two decades in brand management and development, Richter will take on a newly created position for Bell, Blackburn, and Giro brands, working with product, marketing, and sales teams to manage global commercialisation.

