Giro launches new Latch MTB shoe

Giro Sport Design has released the Latch, a new all-mountain flat pedal shoe.

The shoe incorporates Mute Foam midsole technology and a Tack Rubber outer sole compound that work together to increase foot to pedal contact, grip, and rider stability, said Giro. It also features a breathable microfiber upper, hydrophobic structural inners, and minimal seams and stitching. It is available immediately from authorised Giro retailers and www.giro.com for £124.99.

“Latch is a culmination of years of R&D to develop the absolute best flat pedal shoe on the market,” said Peter Curran, Giro footwear product manager. “We wanted to make an all-mountain shoe that would absolutely excel on the descents, while still performing on the climbs and being comfortable enough for long days on the trail. With Latch, riders get a shoe that does just that while also being durable, lightweight, and breathable.”

Mute Foam was developed directly with feedback from riders like Reed Boggs, Josh “Loose Dog” Lewis, and Graham Agassiz, who related a common experience of getting bounced off the pedals while riding rocky and rough trails, said Giro. Just like mountain bike suspension’s primary job is to keep a rider’s wheels in contact with the ground and in control, Mute Foam performs a similar function between the foot and the pedal. Mute Foam’s slow rebound characteristics are in contrast to typical EVA foam, and provide a balance between structure and damping properties.

Tack Rubber delivers a sticky, yet durable outsole grip needed to hold onto the pedals in the roughest of terrain. Tack Rubber’s elastic characteristics enable the sole to contour slightly to the pedal on a downstroke and while descending. With Giro’s Gamma tread pattern on the outer sole, the increased negative space between the tread lugs allows pedal pins to nestle while the chamfered and sloped edges of the lugs prevent the pins from getting hooked up.