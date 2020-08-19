Glasgow’s free cycle hire offer extended to spring 2021

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Glasgow’s free cycle hire offer is to be extended until spring 2021.

Since the end of June and for an initial two month period, the first 30 minutes of standard nextbike cycle hire has been at no cost to the hirer.

For casual users of the scheme, every rental under 30 minutes duration has been free of charge, and for existing subscribers, this has been extended to the first 60 minutes of any hire. There is no limit on the number of times this offer can be used by a person.

The free cycle hire offer will now be extended until March 2021, with funding by the Scottish Government through the Paths for All, Smarter Choices Smarter Places active and sustainable travel initiative.

A nextbike can be hired on a Pay As You Go basis or by subscription. Registration is via app, website or hotline, with full details available on the nextbike website and at docking stations across the city.

Read the August issue of BikeBiz below: