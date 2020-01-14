Global Cycling Network launches new German language channel

The Play Sports Group (PSG) has launched its 11th digital sports channel, GCN auf Deutsch.

The channel will use PSG’s global resources and insight into the world of cycling to create localised, tailored content for the German-speaking market. It will also collaborate with PSN’s channels and Eurosport to deliver content for German-speaking cycling fans.

It will be fronted by recently retired professional cyclists Björn Thurau and Mario Vogt, who boast a combined 21 years of pro cycling experience.

Thurau said: “Cycling is my life and joining at the start of GCN auf Deutsch is super exciting. I’ve been a fan and a viewer of GCN for a long time and the opportunity to join the team and create videos specifically for German-speaking cyclists and cycling fans is an amazing opportunity. This is a great time to join GCN and launch our new channel.”

To date, PSG’s channels have reached two billion views on YouTube and currently serve 20 million monthly viewers. GCN auf Deutsch is set to “once again change the landscape of the cycling media”, further expanding GCN’s global offering beyond the existing English (launched in 2013), Spanish (2018), Italian (2018) and Japanese (2019) channels.

Simon Wear, founder and CEO of Play Sports Group, said: “We’ve been planning a German-language GCN channel for a long time. It’s a hugely important market with great cyclists, cycling fans, some brilliant brands and events. The German-speaking audience is already highly engaged with GCN, so we’re very much looking forward to providing bespoke new and unique videos in the German language and welcoming new viewers to our channel.”

PSG’s German business unit is headed by Richard Todd who joined the group in late 2019. A fluent speaker of the language, Todd began his career in cycling in Germany, first working at parts and accessories brand Ergon and, prior to joining PSG, served as managing director of cycling apparel brand Assos in the UK. Todd brings with him a wealth of knowledge about the German-speaking market. PSG is in the process of opening an office in Germany.

Todd said: “I’m delighted to be joining the Play Sports Group and hugely excited to be heading up GCN auf Deutsch, putting together the team and working with the great people here. The opportunities for this channel dedicated to the German-speaking market are immense and I’m certain the content will be amazing.”

GCN auf Deutsch’s first video, published on 13th January, is available to watch here. The channel will begin publishing regular content to its YouTube channel and Facebook later this month. To discuss commercial opportunities please contact richard.todd@playsportsnetwork.com.

The launch of GCN auf Deutsch follows one year on from the announcement, in January 2019, that Discovery Inc, owner of Eurosport, had acquired a majority stake in Play Sports Group.