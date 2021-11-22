Gloucestershire Bike Project partners with insurance specialist cycleGuard

Share Facebook

Gloucester Bike Project has chosen cycleGuard as its specialist insurer, allowing it to offer discounted bike insurance policies to its customers.

From today, Gloucestershire Bike Project customers can receive a 10% discount on plans with the insurer with policies that include theft, vandalism, accidental damage and up to £2,500 of clothing and accessories.

Gloucestershire Bike Project is a community bike project and bike shop, selling refurbished bikes at affordable prices and new Trek bikes and accessories. With over 20 years of experience, cycleGuard, another Gloucester-based company, provides a range of insurance plans designed specifically for cyclists, regardless of how frequently they ride, their style of riding or the type of bike they own.

Maureen Parker, owner of Gloucestershire Bike Project, said: “Insuring your new bike is such a good idea. Replacing a bike can be an expensive business, so knowing that your bike is insured against theft or accidental damage gives such peace of mind. cycleGuard offers such an excellent service that we have no hesitation in partnering with them as our insurer of choice.”

Alex Bennett, director of Thistle and cycleGuard, added: “We are really pleased to be linking up with our neighbours at the Gloucestershire Bike Project who do an amazing job supporting grassroots cycling projects alongside their new and refurbished bike.

“By teaming up we are able to help their customer access to specialist cycle insurance which we are offering a 10% discount on.”

Customers can get a quote by visiting https://www.cycleguard.co.uk/glosbikeproject or calling 0333 004 3444 – quoting GLOSBIKEPROJECT.