Gloucestershire e-bike retailer opens new site in Bristol

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Property consultants Alder King has let a studio unit on the Paintworks scheme in Bristol to an expanding Gloucestershire e-bike retailer.

Edemo Electric Bikes is a specialist Riese and Muller e-bike dealer based in Nailsworth. Following growth in sales over the past year, the company decided the time was right to open a second site in Bristol and agreed terms on Unit 5.5, one of the original units from the first phase of conversion. Edemo plans to use the unit as offices and for distribution.

Tom Dugay of Alder King said: “Bristol has long been known as a cycling city and with increased availability of electric bikes, more of us are using them for both commuting and leisure. It’s great news that Edemo has decided to open a second outlet and I’m sure they’ll continue to prosper here.”

Edemo has taken the unit on a five-year lease from the landlord Bright Property Development. The unit provides 1,140 square foot of ground floor and mezzanine accommodation and one dedicated car parking space.

Read the April issue of BikeBiz below: