Gocycle GXi to make US debut at Fully Charged LIVE North America

The new ‘fast-folding’ Gocycle GXi will make its US debut at Fully Charged LIVE North America this weekend.

Visitors to the Circuit of The Americas will be able to test ride the new GXi for the first time at the show’s dedicated micro-mobility test track alongside Gocycle’s full 2020 urban e-bike line-up.

Richard Thorpe, Gocycle designer, said: “We are really excited about spreading the e-bike message and showcasing our pioneering Gocycle line-up to Fully Charged’s US fanbase. Folding electric bikes such as the Gocycle are the perfect travel companion for electric car owners who want to continue their sustainable journey into the city stress-free.

“Drivers can park their car in the suburbs, unfold their e-bike and go, beating city-centre congestion and hefty parking costs, while enjoying the added health benefits of getting out onto two wheels.

“Our Gocycle line-up has been carefully engineered to offer the ultimate, no compromises, e-bike for urban riders. Each Gocycle has a lightweight, clean, design with exceptional rider fit and dynamics, providing comfort over longer distances and journeys that will leave the rider smiling! All models have the added capability of being folded or stowed quickly into a compact package, making them incredibly versatile and easy to live with.”

The new GXi adopts the hydroformed aluminium frame of the fast-folding GX, mated to Gocycle’s proven and patented magnesium Cleandrive system and world speed record PitstopWheels. The GXi can be folded into a compact package that can be wheeled along in ten seconds.

Gocycle’s newest family member has a fully-integrated design with a quick removable 375 Wh battery housed in the GXi’s frame that provides a range of up to 50 miles (80km) with a four-hour charge time. All electronics and cabling are internally routed through the frame.

Owners can specify their GXi in one of three bespoke Gocycle colour options: matt black, white, or gunmetal grey. GXi comes with a bespoke cockpit on the handlebar presenting all the information a rider needs on a streamlined, F1 inspired LED dash. It also features Gocycle’s predictive electronic gear shift which automatically downshifts through the gears when slowing down.

Fully Charged LIVE visitors will be treated to more than 50 electrified vehicles on-site and 30 electrifying live sessions with expert panellists across the two days. Thorpe will be talking about the benefits of e-bikes during the micro-mobility panel on day two of the show.