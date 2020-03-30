Gocycle reduces price of GS to encourage more people onto two wheels

Gocycle has lowered the price of its GS model as part of a number of measures to make the brand more accessible.

The Gocycle GS will now be priced from £1,999, a £500 reduction. All GS orders will come with a free Gocycle Portable Docking Station to enable storage and transit when not in use.

The business has said it is working hard on a number of projects to ensure it can continue to reach existing and new customers in the coming months. It currently has full worldwide stock of each of its models: all-rounder GS, fast-folding GX and GXi and the G3Carbon.

The brand has also released a message from Thorpe to the Gocycle community, saying the business is “determined” to meet this challenge “head-on”.

The full statement read:

Dear Gocycle Community,

Everyone at Gocycle wishes you, your family, colleagues and friends well at this uncertain time.

As a business, we are determined to meet this challenge head-on and are endeavouring to provide a continued high level of service for both our new and existing customers.

Cycling has a more important role than ever in keeping the world moving and we want to help more people to transition to healthy and sustainable electric two-wheel personal transport.

We are working hard on a number of projects to make our Gocycle range more accessible. These include ensuring we have full global stock of our entire range and reducing the price of our all-rounder GS model.

In addition, we are engaging with our stakeholders to assess how we can help our local community and key NHS workers during this challenging time and hope to have more news on this in the coming days.

The e-bike industry is a force for good in these tough times and Gocycle’s greater mission to accelerate the adoption of healthy and sustainable personal urban transport is more relevant than ever.

Warmest Regards,

Richard Thorpe

Gocycle Designer & Founder