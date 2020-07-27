Gocycle teams up with Clarence Court Eggs to promote health benefits of e-bikes

Share Facebook

Gocycle has teamed up with Clarence Court Eggs to increase the awareness of the health benefits of e-bikes amongst UK consumers.

Clarence Court’s first-ever e-bike competition will see the egg brand give away two fast-folding Gocycle GXs with the aim of encouraging its audience to consider e-bikes as a healthier and more sustainable transport alternative.

Gocycle GX owners reported improved health, wellbeing (49%) and reduced car usage (62%) in a recent owner survey highlighting the opportunity to make the UK a more sustainable place if e-bike adoption is increased.

Richard Thorpe, Gocycle designer and founder, said: “We are seeing the dawn of e-bikes here in the UK as more people realise their benefits for a smarter, healthier and more sustainable commute. E-bikes empower more people to cycle more of the time and are the perfect route back onto two wheels for anyone looking to lead a more active lifestyle – and most importantly they are fun!

“We are really excited to partner with a respected brand such as Clarence Court Eggs, giving us the opportunity to showcase our fast-folding Gocycle GX to their health-conscious audience. There has never been a better time to try an e-bike with the UK Government moving to prioritise cycling and making it safer for new riders. It’s time to leave your car behind and experience the benefits of two-wheeled electric travel!”

Bespoke Gocycle GX inserts will feature in more than 600,000 Clarence Court packages in UK supermarkets across the next four weeks to promote the competition. Interested individuals can enter the competition by completing a form on Clarence Court’s site.

Adrian Gott, CEO of Clarence Court said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with electric bike specialists, Gocycle, to give our customers the chance to win one of two Gocycle GX bikes. Our customers lead very health-conscious lifestyles and with bike culture booming in many towns and cities across the UK now seems the perfect time to run such a fantastic competition.”

For information on Clarence Court and the Gocycle GX competition visit https://www.clarencecourt.co.uk/competitions/. The fast-folding Gocycle GX is available to order now from www.gocycle.com and through select resellers throughout the US, Canada, UK, and EU.

