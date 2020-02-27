Gocycle to provide fast-folding GXs to British Sailing Team

Share Facebook

Britain’s Olympic sailors will be pedal-powered in Japan thanks to a new partnership with Gocycle.

The British Sailing Team has joined forces with the brand to provide folding e-bikes to help athletes and support staff get to and from their team base in Hayama to the sailing venue in Enoshima.

“At Gocycle we are driven by the pursuit of perfection, taking a no-compromises approach to develop the most thoughtfully designed e-bikes on the market,” said Richard Thorpe, Gocycle designer and founder. “It’s a real honour to have the opportunity to support athletes who are operating at an elite level in a team that is renowned for high performance – we hope that we can play a small part in helping them to success in Tokyo!

“The fast-folding GX is the perfect model for the team. It provides exceptional comfort levels and riding dynamics while being capable of being folded into a compact package in just ten seconds for ease of storage when not in use.”

Ian Walker, RYA director of racing, added: “As a champion of technology and sustainability, Gocycle is a great match for the British Sailing Team. Its e-bikes will enable our sailors to minimise physical effort in the heat and humidity of Japan, while the fact that they fold will allow for easy transportation and storage. We’re thrilled to have Gocycle onboard.”

Gocycle is displaying its fast-folding GX at the RYA Dinghy Show at Alexandra Palace this weekend. Visit stand B1 on Saturday or Sunday to see the GX in action.