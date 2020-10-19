Gocycle unveils limited-edition G3+ e-bike

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Gocycle has unveiled its new limited-edition G3+ model, with just 300 being produced worldwide.

It will be available in bespoke red, green and yellow editions in limited numbers as well as in Gocycle’s matte black, gunmetal grey and white colour options.

“The G3+ is a truly unique proposition that celebrates the best of Gocycle’s no compromises design ethos and rider-focused technologies,” said Richard Thorpe, designer of Gocycle. “Owners will get the iconic, clean, Gocycle look but with more versatility than ever owing to the inclusion of our award-winning fast-folding handlebar and pedals.

“The ultra-lightweight carbon variant of our world speed record PitstopWheels ensures the G3+ has industry-leading dynamics, promising an exhilarating and engaging ride for owners.”

The G3+ is engineered upon Gocycle’s stowable platform with a magnesium frame and patented Cleandrive system mated to a high-performance carbon variant of the brand’s quick-detach PitstopWheels. It also includes the brand’s fast-folding handlebar and folding pedals.

It has a fully-integrated design with a 375 Wh battery housed in its lightweight magnesium frame that provides a range of up to 50 miles (80km) with a four-hour charge time. All electronics and cabling are internally routed through the frame.

The new model also comes with a bespoke cockpit on the handlebar, presenting all the information a rider needs on a streamlined, F1 inspired LED dash that displays battery level, driving mode, speed and gear position. It also features Gocycle’s predictive electronic gear shift which automatically downshifts through the gears when slowing down. Another feature is Gocycle’s patented Daytime Running Light (DRL).

G3+ will be compatible with Gocycle’s own designed accessories for riders such as mudguards, lights, rear pannier rack and bespoke front pannier system. It is also compatible with the GocycleConnect App, which provides infinite customised driving modes as well as health statistics such as calories burned, maximum and average pedal power.

The limited-edition G3+ is available to order now from www.gocycle.com and through select resellers throughout the US, Canada, UK and EU. First deliveries are scheduled for December 2020 in the UK and EU and January 2021 in the US and Canada.

Gocycle G3+ MSRP: £3,999; €4,499; $4,999.

Read the October issue of BikeBiz below: