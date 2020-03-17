Gocycle unveils new G3Carbon model

Share Facebook

Gocycle has unveiled its new G3Carbon model for 2020, the “lightest Gocycle yet”.

The G3Carbon weighs 15.5kg with a high modulus carbon front frame and carbon version of Gocycle’s PitstopWheels. It also boasts a patented automotive-inspired Daytime Running Light (DRL), LED cockpit and Gocycle’s electronic predictive shifting.

Richard Thorpe, designer of Gocycle, said: “For those looking for the ultimate in commuting or recreational riding, nothing compares to the G3Carbon. It’s the ultimate expression of our commitment towards light-weighting and developing the perfect urban electric bike.

“Beyond design purity, the G3Carbon offers an unrivalled level of rider-focused technology; the DRL, LED cockpit and Gocycle predictive shifting have all been designed to give a more engaging and ultimately safer ride.”

Gocycle’s range-topping model has a fully-integrated design with a 375 Wh battery housed in its lightweight, carbon frame that provides a range of up to 50 miles (80km) with a four-hour charge time. All electronics and cabling are internally routed through the frame.

The Gocycle G3Carbon will be available in bespoke green, red and yellow editions in limited numbers to celebrate Gocycle’s “best-ever” year in 2019.

The model also features Gocycle’s specialised Performance Tyre, which has been designed to provide automotive-inspired dynamics, with a combination of low rolling resistance, lightweight design and puncture resistance. The ride performance is complemented by the G3Carbons’s sealed bearing platform pedals.

G3Carbon will be compatible with Gocycle’s key own designed accessories for the riders such as mudguards, lights, rear pannier rack, and bespoke front pannier system. It is also compatible with the GocycleConnect App, which provides infinite customised driving modes as well as health statistics such as calories burned, maximum and average pedal power.

The G3Carbon will sit alongside the all-rounder Gocycle GS and the fast-folding GX and GXi models to complete the brand’s 2020 line-up.