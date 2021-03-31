Gocycle unveils new Generation Four electric bike range

Share Facebook

Gocycle has unveiled its three-model Generation Four (G4) electric bike line-up.

The brand’s newest models are specified with its new G4drive electric motor, all-new carbon fibre mid-frame, single-sided carbon fibre front fork, fully-integrated USB port and new high-performance MotoGP-inspired tyres.

The new Gocycle G4 and G4i build on the success of the fast-folding GX and GXi and will form the brand’s 2021 urban electric bike line-up.

“G4 has been in development for many years and represents the most significant product update for Gocycle since our G1 to G2 engineering programme,” said Gocycle designer and founder Richard Thorpe.

“Our generation four models have been developed through a combination of listening to our customers and our continued mission to develop the best urban electric bikes on the planet. G4 will not only set a new standard for Gocycle, but a new standard for performance for all of our competitors in the portable electric bike segment.

“What I’m most excited about is our future road map and the potential for Gocycle to continue to innovate at a higher rate than our competitors. At Gocycle, we cook with different ingredients allowing us to redefine what an e-bike can be and do. G4 is very exciting for us and provides a platform that will support even more significant developments in our pipeline in years to come!”

All Generation Four Gocycles will be powered by the all-new G4drive electric motor. The G4drive provides a smooth and quiet ride, while delivering more torque, more power and low-speed start capability. The proprietary G4drive and gearbox has been in development for a number of years and subject to many test miles at Gocycle’s research and development facility.

The range weighs from just 16.3kg/36lbs (G4i+) making it ‘one of the lightest premium folding electric bikes on the market’, said Gocycle. An all-new single-sided carbon fibre front fork houses the fully-integrated G4drive electric motor and links the Gocycle chassis to the road.

The Gocycle G4’s removable Lithium-Ion battery is integrated into the G4’s hydroformed aluminium frame. It provides a range of up to 40 miles (65km) for the G4 and up to 50 miles (80km) for the G4i (depending on pedal input) with 3.5-hour fast charging now standard across the entire range from Gocycle’s new 4A 36V Charger.

All G4i models feature updated versions of Gocycle’s rider-focused technologies. These include the brand’s bespoke F1 inspired rider cockpit, predictive electronic gear shifting and patented automotive-inspired Daytime Running Light (DRL) which enhances the safety of riders by ensuring they can be seen from further away. Many of the unique rider-focused settings are now adjustable via the GocycleConnect App.

An exclusive + Edition of the G4i will be available from launch which will be specified with a lightweight carbon variant of Gocycle’s PitstopWheels.

The halo G4i+ will be available in bespoke Red and Gloss black editions in limited numbers during 2021. The Generation Four Gocycle will see the introduction of a discreet integrated USB port on the handlebar.

A dedicated suite of G4 Gocycle accessories will become available shortly after launch including new G4 mudguards, lights and an updated G4 rear pannier rack. The G4 range will be compatible with the existing bespoke Gocycle Front Pannier and Travel case. Optional integrated riding lights are now upgraded to Super Nova and are operated by the all-new G4 controller which turns them on and off automatically when moving.

The debutants are also compatible with the GocycleConnect App, which provides infinite customised driving modes as well as interesting health statistics such as calories burned, maximum and average pedal power. Connection to the app has been improved with the inclusion of Low Energy Bluetooth.

The Generation Four Gocycle range is available to pre-order now from www.gocycle.com and through select resellers throughout the US, Canada, UK and EU.

Gocycle G4 MSRP: £3,399 / €3,699 / $3,999

Gocycle G4i MSRP: £3,999 / €4,499 / $4,999

Gocycle G4i+ MSRP £4,999 / €5,499 / $5,999

