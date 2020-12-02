Gocycle’s GXi named one of TIME’s 100 Best Inventions of 2020

Share Facebook

Gocycle’s fast-folding GXi model has been named as one of TIME’s 100 Best Inventions of 2020.

The brand has achieved 50% growth in global sales during 2020, with more people beginning to realise the benefits of electric bikes for healthier and more sustainable journeys. The business has doubled its global workforce over the last 12 months in order to meet the increased demand and to support its future product and growth plans.

Richard Thorpe, Gocycle designer and founder, said: “We are absolutely delighted with this accolade for our fast-folding GXi – you don’t get much more prestigious than TIME! Breaking the mould isn’t easy and this award is a testament to the hard work that goes on behind the scenes here at Gocycle. We are driven by the pursuit of designing the world’s best urban electric bikes, taking a no compromises engineering approach to continually improve our products.

“The challenges of 2020 have given the world a chance to reset and assess how we do things, how we move around and how we look after ourselves. More people than ever are switching onto the enormous health and lifestyle benefits that comes with two-wheeled electric travel.

“E-bikes will become the dominant form of sustainable personal urban transport and improve the air quality, noise pollution and congestion in our cities.”

For 2020’s list, TIME solicited nominations both from its editors and correspondents around the world and through an online application process. It then evaluated them on factors including originality, effectiveness, ambition and impact. The full list can be viewed here.

