Goldhawk to 3D print face shields for health workers

Goldhawk is 3D printing face shields for donation to health workers and others on the COVID-19 front line.

The design being used is approved in the Czech Republic and although not yet formally approved by the NHS, there are orders for over 185,000 shields in the UK.

“One of the problems we faced was sourcing the clear plastic part,” said a statement from managing director Jeff Rutland, “but after reaching out on social media, we joined the ‘3D Crowd UK’ community who are coordinating everything and supplying the clear plastic. It’s an amazing effort.

“Each set of parts we print takes a couple of hours to produce, so it’s slow going, but with our printer running all day long and the thousands of community members coming together, it all adds up.

“I’m really proud that Goldhawk is involved. Whilst we’ve seen an increase in sales for our bikes during this period, they’re a premium product, so not your everyday high street purchase.

“3D printing these shields is our way of making a contribution in the fight against COVID-19. And it keeps me busy!”