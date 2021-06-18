Gone Biking Mad appointed exclusive distributor of Lindarets and Terske products for UK

Share Facebook

Gone Biking Mad has been appointed the exclusive distributor of Lindarets and Terske products for the UK.

“From the restless minds at Lindarets, Terske delivers high-quality products built with an eye toward durability, serviceability, and value,” said a statement. “From upgrade-worthy tubeless valves to hardware and tools you won’t find anywhere else, Terske sets out to address those little annoyances to make your riding life simpler, cleaner, and – let’s face it – better looking.”

Lindarets, in business since 2014 and now based in Durango, Colorado USA, is responsible for numerous award-winning bicycle parts and accessories. With Terske, Lindarets has created a range of parts, accessories, and tools with an eye towards durability, serviceability, and value.

“I am thrilled to have Gone Biking Mad lead our return to the UK,” said Marc Basiliere of Lindarets. “Having lived, studied, and ridden extensively in England, I have a particular connection to and fondness for the British cycling scene.

“We have seen a good deal of demand for our products from across the Atlantic but there really is no substitute for having products in stock and represented locally. I look forward to growing Terske’s UK presence while better serving our existing friends and fans.”

Mark Hudson, Gone Biking Mad director, added: “I’m super excited to be representing Lindarets for the UK, as a long time fan of its ultra-low-profile titanium bolts and super sleek headset spacers, Lindarets has got a range of products that is sure to be popular with anyone that appreciates good design and sleek lines.”

Trade enquiries are welcomed.

