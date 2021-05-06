Gone Biking Mad to distribute Prestacycle in UK and Europe

Gone Biking Mad has been appointed the exclusive distributor of Prestacycle for the UK and Europe.

Prestacycle was founded in 2006 in upstate New York, USA, and has a range of workshop quality tools plus a range of pocket carry superlight tools and inflators.

“We are very excited to have Gone Biking Mad lead our expansion into the European Market,” said David Finlayson of Prestacycle. “We have seen a great demand for our products shipping overseas to consumers. Gone Biking Mad will bring direct representation and service to dealers and consumers.”

Gone Biking Mad director Mark Hudson added: “Having Prestacycle on board marks an important step for us as we move towards supplying the cycle trade much more, and with our recent launch of our B2B website, Prestacycle and our other exclusive brands are just a few clicks away.

“I just know that Prestacycle’s range of workshop tools are going to be well received by busy mechanics, saving both time and effort and increasing efficiency and precision.”

