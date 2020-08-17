Goodyear expands range of road bike tyres

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Goodyear has expanded its road bike tyre offering with the launch of additional models to the Ultra High-Performance Road range, alongside a new range of Eagle Sport tyres.

The additions include tubeless complete models of the Ultra High-Performance Eagle F1 and Eagle F1 SuperSport models, as well as the new Vector 4Seasons.

The new Ultra High-Performance Road models feature:

– Tubeless Complete: A multi-compound material layer added to Goodyear’s high-pressure Road-UHP tyre casing

– Dual Angle Bead: A proprietary bead design provides a better initial seal against the rim bed for tubeless setup while also providing superior air retention at full inflation pressures

– Forward Facing Fitment: Designed for use with modern rim widths, the tyre maintains the correct casing shape and tread cap positioning

The new Goodyear High-Performance Road collection is a new segment in the Goodyear line-up and is currently comprised of the Eagle Sport model, which is new for August 2020. This is designed to balance multi-condition grip and robust durability to deliver “precision and control at every turn in an economical package”.

The full range of Goodyear road bicycle tyres consists of 26 models.

www.goodyearbike.com

Read the August issue of BikeBiz below: