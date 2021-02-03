Gore Fabrics Division releases summary of 2020 sustainability initiatives and goals

Share Facebook

Gore has published its 2020 Responsibility Update for the Fabrics Division.

The Responsibility Update 2020 shares details on how the division plans to leverage the newly introduced sustainability framework by using sound science, transparency and cooperation with others to provide innovative solutions to both its customers and the industry.

In addition, the update includes an interview with the leaders of the Consumer Oriented Fabrics (COF) and Technical Oriented Fabrics (TOF) businesses who share how they plan to implement the new framework and use it to help strengthen the importance of sustainability to the Gore Fabrics Division.

Gore Fabrics Division has shared the following milestones from 2020:

– Setting of new absolute carbon-reduction goals established to support achieving climate neutrality by 2050 and help contribute to the global effort toward mitigating climate change

– The achievement of goals set three years ago to have 85% of consumer garments laminates approved by bluesign® and 100% of consumer garments laminates certified under OEKO-TEX Standard 100

– The culmination of a three-year effort to triple the number of GORE-TEX laminates (to more than 150) that use textiles with recycled content and solution dyed-yarn

– Sharing of environmental footprint data of the GORE-TEX consumer garments laminates through the Higg Materials Sustainability Index (MSI), helping customers to make informed decisions

– Use of the Higg Facility Tools, implemented to increase transparency around environmental and social impacts at Gore Fabrics manufacturing sites

– The signing of the Manifesto of the international initiative “S.O.S. SOIL – Save Organics in Soil” by the Solid Waste Treatment Team of the TOF business, with a goal to encourage climate-proof soil management practices

– Updated the progress towards the elimination of PFCs of Environmental Concern (PFCEC) from Gore Fabrics Division consumer products

Ross MacLaine, the new sustainability leader of Gore’s Fabrics Division, stated: “I am pleased to see that in 2020, despite all of the challenges, we kept making substantial progress in many areas of our sustainability journey. I am particularly proud of our carbon goals and our new sustainability framework.

“And I promise that we will continue to work hard on all the commitments we made within our evolved sustainability strategy; protecting people and planet whilst prolonging product lifetime and the well-being of users.”

