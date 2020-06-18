Gore introduces C7 Women Long Distance Bib Shorts+

Share Facebook

Gore has introduced the C7 Women Long Distance Bib Shorts+, having worked closely with GRL:PCK riders.

“Made of a highly abrasion-resistant, four-way stretch knit fabric, these bib shorts are ideal for spending hours in the saddle, whether on solo ride excursions or riding indoors,” said a statement. “The straps are soft and do not dig in. The very fine knit fabric is opaque and gentle on the skin, providing comfort while ensuring that the shorts sit well, even when you’ve been clocking up the miles.

“Using a generous amount of pressure-resistant foam, the “Expert Long Distance” pad provides excellent comfort when you change your position on the bike, as is often the case on longer rides. Thanks to the Gore Windstopper technology, these bib shorts are also highly breathable and windproof.

Gore Wear athlete Julia Klaus, who is also a member of the GRL:PCK, said: “When I’m out on my bike, I need to focus entirely on bringing out the best in myself, and pacing myself. I want to be able to concentrate fully on my own performance and not be distracted by the pain and discomfort of saddle soreness! These bib shorts fit perfectly. When I’m in the saddle, I don’t give them a second thought, and I mean that as a compliment!”

