Gore Wear launches spring/summer mountain bike kit

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Gore Wear has launched its new mountain bike kit for spring/summer 2020.

The kit includes the Gore C5 Gore-Tex Paclite Trail Shorts and Gore C5 Gore-Tex Trail Hooded Jacket.

The Gore C5 Gore-Tex Paclite Trail Shorts have a loose fit, offer protection against rain and water splashing up from the road as well as packing down to a small size, the brand has said. The trail shorts are also available for purchase as a full-length variant and have been designed to wear over MTB shorts and tights. The two variants also have adjustable waistbands.

“The kit is complete when worn with the Gore C5 Gore-Tex Trail Hooded Jacket, ensuring that your upper body is equally well protected from rain and mud,” said a statement. “This jacket is also light and ultra-packable, and at the same time robust enough for the toughest of trails. Totally waterproof and yet still breathable, it is the ideal companion, even on the most strenuous of rides.”

Designed for warm-weather trail riding, the loose-fitting men’s and women’s versions of the Gore C5 Trail Long Sleeve Jersey offer “lightweight yet robust protection”. The cycling jersey is available in two variants: with ¾ sleeves and short sleeves.