Gore Wear reveals ‘Cancellara Collection’ designed by rider

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Gore Wear has revealed the ‘Cancellara Collection’, designed by the rider.

The limited collection includes eight items: bibshorts, jerseys, a jacket, gloves and socks, with each available in either of Gore Wear’s C7 or C5 lines.

The C7 collection is race-specific, while the C5 collection features design modifications based on Gore Wear’s road cycling products.

Fabian Cancellara, the former Olympic and World Champion, played a key role in the development and design of the premium cycling clothing collection. The kit is designed around Gore Wear’s “most advanced” technologies and collections, the brand has said.

Central Torso Architecture and Windstopper Cup Technology: “Fabian Cancellara’s unrivalled insight led to the revolutionary “Central Torso Architecture” of the bib shorts that ensure maximum comfort. Coupled with Windstopper Cup Technology, the Cancellara bibshorts are highly breathable and pre-formed to prevent overheating at the height of summer and wind-chill in winter.”

Gore-tex Shakedry technology: “Super light, ultra-packable, highly breathable and durably waterproof. The absence of a face textile means that raindrops run right off the garment, eliminating the chill and discomfort of a wetted-out face fabric. The Cancellara kit uses this in combination with the stretch technology for complete freedom of movement in the racing position.”