Government extends incentive payments for hiring a new apprentice

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Government has recently announced an extension to its £3,000 incentive payment to employers taking on a new apprentice, with an employment start date from 1st October 2021 to 31st January 2022.

This payment is in addition to the existing £1,000 an employer will get for taking on an apprentice who is either aged 16 to 18 years old, or under 25 with an EHCP.

In order to receive the payment, businesses will still have time to apply for a payment of £3,000 for apprentices with an employment start date from 1st April 2021 to 30th September 2021, but applications close on 30th November 2021.

Activate Cycle Academy (ACA) delivers an 18-month apprenticeship in bicycle mechanics and is the only training provider to offer Cytech training as part of an apprenticeship. Cytech, managed by the ACT, is the internationally recognised training and accreditation scheme for bicycle technicians.

The Apprenticeship offers a mix of learning whilst working and includes the following industry’s standard professional qualifications and study topics:

– Cytech online Theory One

– Cytech Technical Two

– Cytech Technical Three

– Functional Skills Level 1 or 2 in maths and English

– Health and Safety in the Workshop

– Legal Compliance

– Customer service and advanced selling skills

– Business administration studies plus lots more

Apprenticeship training is heavily funded by the Government, in many cases 100% of the training fees are paid for by the Government, making it an extremely cost-effective means to upskilling your staff.

Cytech is at the heart of the training to ensure that all apprentices gain industry-recognised qualifications when completing their apprenticeship. It includes the online Cytech Theory One and the Technical two and Technical three qualifications, as well as topics such as e-bikes, business studies, customer service and advanced selling skills resulting in a very experienced and highly skilled apprentice on completion of their training.

Employers interested in taking on a cycle mechanic apprentice or would like to learn more about the recent Government funding incentive details should contact ACA on 01865 550 324 or email cycles@activatelearning.ac.uk.