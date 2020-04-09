Government’s pledge to reduce car traffic is encouraging but “words are not enough”

Share Facebook

Cycling UK is calling on cycling groups, the media and campaigners to get involved in shaping the Government’s transport decarbonisation policy, which was outlined recently.

In a document published by the Department for Transport on 27th March: Decarbonising Transport: Setting the Challenge, the Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, pledged to “set out the policies and plans needed to tackle transport emissions” as part of the UK’s commitment to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. He accepted that investment in cycling and walking needs to “dramatically increase” but as yet there has been no announcement of further significant funding.

Duncan Dollimore, Cycling UK head of campaigns, said: “It’s one thing to say that cycling and walking need to be prioritised, with radically increased investment, but when the difficult decisions have to be made will the Government consider active travel spending before other transport spending? Will they think about actions needed not just to encourage active travel, but to enable it and reduce demand for motor traffic, particularly on short journeys? That’s where you can help.”

The Government has committed to holding a series of workshops and events this summer so people can have their say on how transport is decarbonised. Last Friday’s document calls for input from individuals, businesses, trade associations, local authorities, scientists, researchers, innovators, interest groups and environmental groups.

Cycling UK has prepared a briefing document suggesting points that interested parties can raise if attending these events.

Members of campaign groups who want to get involved can share their views, register for regular updates on the progress of the Transport Decarbonisation Plan and register their interest for the workshops by emailing TDP@dft.gov.uk and following @transportgovuk on Twitter.