Greater Manchester businesses awarded TfGM accreditation for contributions to sustainable travel

Businesses across Greater Manchester have been awarded a Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) accreditation for their work in supporting on foot and by bike travel or using electric vehicles within their organisations.

The businesses have achieved this recognition by evidencing their commitment to active travel, whether that be through fleet investment, working practices or encouraging and enabling employees to make more sustainable travel choices.

Last year, the annual awards saw the addition of a Platinum accreditation, recognising those workplaces that have achieved ‘sustained travel behaviour change’ through the interventions they have implemented.

Organisations that achieved this highest level of accreditation included Manchester Metropolitan University for its work in enabling travel to work by sustainable modes, with over 75% of staff now doing so, as well as a commitment to increasing the numbers of electric vehicles in the fleet.

The Christie also achieved Platinum in recognition of its work in creating a long-term culture change by encouraging sustainable travel modes among new employees, as well as continued analysis of employee behaviour to determine the next phase of its Sustainable Travel Plan. Construction consultation firm Walker Sime achieved its Gold accreditation.

Victoria Le Mare, sustainable journeys delivery lead at Transport for Greater Manchester, said: “While this year has been challenging for many businesses and presented unprecedented challenges, it has been incredibly encouraging to see the continued commitment and focus on improving the sustainability of their practices for both the businesses and employees.

“It’s a testament to the ongoing work of this year’s accredited businesses that eight of them have moved up a level of accreditation, showing their long-term investment in sustainability, and it’s fantastic to see three new businesses achieving their first accreditation as they start their journey with us.”

