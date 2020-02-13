Green Commute Initiative partners with Cowboy

Green Commute Initiative (GCI) has added Cowboy to its growing list of registered resellers.

Cowboy recently raised €5million in crowdfunding, which has enabled it to bring to market a connected e-bike which combines mechanics with technology. The intelligent motor-assistance system has built-in sensor technology, measuring speed and torque. This technology adjusts intuitively to pedalling style and force, delivering an added boost of motor-assisted speed at key moments.

The battery has a range of 43 miles and takes 3.5 hours to fully charge. The battery is integrated into the frame, under the saddle, and is easily removable. The e-bike also has integrated front and rear LED lights with the rear light intensifying when decelerating or braking.

Rob Howes, GCI’s managing director, said: “We are delighted to have Cowboy onboard with GCI. Its innovative design will appeal to commuters who want a minimal, sleek design which is sure to turn heads.

“We love the dedicated app which acts a digital key meaning that the battery won’t work if the registered Smartphone isn’t present. Plus there’s GPS tracking to help trace the bike should it be lost. If you love modern designs and keep up with the latest technology, then this bike is for you.”

The Cowboy Smartphone App offers protection, acting like a personal digital key, a live dashboard, navigation and a “Find My Bike” function in case it gets stolen.

Cowboy is exclusive to GCI’s cycle to work scheme in the UK. Through GCI, scheme users can save at least 32% on the price of a Cowboy, which retails from £1,790.