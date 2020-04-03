Greyville issues update on COVID-19 operations

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Greyville’s MD Alan Pritchard has issued a statement on the distributor’s operations during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Pritchard said Greyville is responding to its customers’ requirements and orders are being dispatched as normal. It is also continuing to offer warranty and servicing on SR Suntour forks and rear shocks both for aftermarket and O.E.

It is also extending its payment terms from 30 to 60 days subject to status, reducing its free carriage paid order level from £150 to £100, and continuing with its offer of Free Freight Friday, whereby an order of any value placed on a Friday has no carriage charge.

The full statement read:

As the COVID-19 virus continues to disrupt our personal and commercial lives, we at Greyville are continuing to operate in a safe and health-conscious manner for both our employees and customers. We want everyone to stay safe.

We are responding to our customers’ requirements and orders are being dispatched as normal. We are also continuing to offer warranty and servicing on SR Suntour forks and rear shocks both for aftermarket and O.E.

To further support our customers in these challenging times we are applying some changes to our terms of trading.

1. We are extending our payment terms from 30 to 60 days subject to status. Customers in difficulties will be given some leeway.

2. Our free carriage paid order level is reduced from £150 to £100

3. We will continue with our offer of Free Freight Friday whereby an order of any value placed on a Friday has no carriage charge.

This unprecedented situation will eventually come to an end and the industry’s network of IBDs will survive. Then Greyville will still be available to offer an efficient service, an informative website and B2B with knowledgeable staff at the end of the phone. Now is the time for us all to support each other.