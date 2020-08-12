Greyville’s Alan Pritchard retires, sells company to Lea Adams

Share Facebook

Greyville Enterprises founder Alan Pritchard has retired.

The company has been sold to Lea Adams, who is new to the cycle trade but is coming to Greyville with ‘enthusiasm and a host of new ideas’ on how to expand and grow the company.

“I leave the cycle trade with many friends and good memories and feel confident the new owner is well capable of carrying the Greyville name into the future and providing security for all the employees,” said Pritchard.

Adams added: “Greyville has a great reputation within the industry and is an excellent foundation on which to build and go forward with new brands and new ideas.”

The company will continue to operate from the present premises in Lichfield and all contact details will remain the same.

