Grinduro Wales postponed to summer 2021

Grinduro Wales has been postponed until summer 2021.

“October 2020 was the month we were looking forward to heading to Machynlleth as a partner of the ultimate party:race ratio, Grinduro,” said a Canyon statement. “We had our fingers crossed this would be possible but unfortunately COVID-19 has meant Grinduro have had to postpone again.”

It will now be held on 24th July 2021. Registration for the 2020 event will be carried over automatically to next year, and those who cannot participate Grinduro Wales 2021 can request a refund.

“Ensuring rider safety alongside that of local residents and event staff has been a factor in this decision but ourselves and Grinduro also want the spirit and heart of Grinduro to be kept the same,” the statement continued.

“With the current UK COVID-19 guidelines, Grinduro don’t feel we can offer the Grinduro experience – something we are completely on board with. Grinduro is an event that brings riders together, not distancing them.”

