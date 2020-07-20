GT Bicycles Malverns Classic rescheduled to August 2021

Share Facebook

The GT Bicycles Malverns Classic mountain bike festival has been postponed to 2021.

The festival will now take place from 26th-29th August next year at Eastnor Deer Park in Herefordshire.

Mountain Mayhem, Bespoked, OutDoor by ISPO, the European Outdoor Summit and Nature is Bike are among other events not taking place in 2020 due to concerns over COVID-19.

The statement on the Malverns Classic website read:

It is with great sadness that we have to inform you that the festival is postponed until August Bank Holiday 2021.

[Thursday] (16/07/20) we received a letter from the council and their concern over the recent C-19 outbreak on a farm, just four miles from Eastnor with almost 100 cases confirmed.

‘My recommendation is that at this time you should not go ahead with the event. The risk is too great and there is still a risk that that area could be under lockdown when the event was due to happen.’

All spectators and racers will be refunded within the next seven days.

Any queries, please email oliver@malvernsclassic.com.

Thank you and again apologies to let you all down.

Si Paton

