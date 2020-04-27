Haibike UK introduces discount scheme for NHS staff

Share Facebook

Haibike UK has introduced a discount scheme for NHS staff, with 10% off its Sduro e-bike ranges.

The range spans from electric trekking bikes to e-MTBs, available and home-delivered directly from Haibike UK for NHS workers battling against COVID-19.

“We want to do everything we can to help our NHS staff who are making so many sacrifices to keep us all safe,” said Gareth Davies, Haibike brand manager.

“Avoiding public transport is certainly a safer option now, but not only that, the mental health benefits of cycling are significant. On behalf of Haibike, we can’t thank all of the NHS staff enough for their commitment through such difficult times.”

To take advantage of this offer, all workers need to do is contact the customer support team, this can be done via the website, email or Facebook Messenger, along with an image of their NHS pass to be given their specific code which they can use online.

Full details can be found here.

At the start of the outbreak, in partnership with Fully Charged, Haibike loaned out its demo fleet of bikes to frontline NHS staff in London to help them get to work and avoid public transport.