Halfords appoints new managing director for Tredz

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Halfords has appointed Rob Keates as managing director of Tredz, as well as director of transformation for Halfords Group.

Tredz operates through tredz.co.uk and two retail stores, stocking over 500 brands. Keates joined the business on 15th June from O2 where he has spent the last seven years in a variety of roles across e-commerce, retail, digital technology and operations.

His most recent role was director of transformation for O2, having previously been head of retail, across 450 stores, as well as director of trading for the consumer and small and medium business segments.

Prior to O2, Keates spent 14 years in consulting at Anderson, Accenture, and latterly EY where he was a director leading the customer advisory division. He has worked with a broad range of FTSE organisations across many industries including retail financial services, technology, telecommunications, utilities, and the NHS.

Graham Stapleton, CEO of Halfords, said: “I am delighted to welcome Rob as the MD of Tredz and to the senior leadership team at Halfords. He brings a broad range of expertise across digital transformation, retail, customer experience and sales, and will be a great addition as we continue to grow our performance cycling brand, Tredz and to the whole business as we continue to deliver on our service-led strategy.”

Peter Kimberley, who was managing director for Cycle Republic and Tredz Bikes at Halfords Group, left the business earlier this year. He has recently been appointed chief executive officer of Pure Electric, taking over responsibility for running the business from founder Adam Norris.

Read the latest edition of BikeBiz below: