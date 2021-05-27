Halfords offering insurance to cycle customers with Cycleplan partnership

Share Facebook

Halfords has partnered with Ripe and its specialist cycling product Cycleplan to offer insurance to all of its cycle customers for the first time.

The long-term partnership will see Halfords’ cycle customers given the option of free 14-day insurance with every bike purchase, protecting their new bike against theft and accidental damage. At the end of the free period, Cycleplan will offer an annual policy for Halfords’ customers.

Anthony Caie, Halfords director of B2B, services and financial services, said: “We want to make sure customers have solutions for all of their needs, and are excited to provide an option for protecting their bikes against the risks they face. Cycleplan, as an innovative provider in the market, represents a great partner for Halfords with their comprehensive and flexible “build your own policy” model for cyclists.”

John Woosey, founder and managing director of Ripe, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Halfords. With the recent boom in cycling and sadly a corresponding rise in bike thefts, we have seen more demand for cycle insurance than ever before. This partnership will offer Halfords’ customers peace of mind that their bicycles are protected.

“In addition to the insurance product, we will support the partnership with an integrated marketing campaign across the Halfords online, in-store and the customer service team touchpoints to promote the insurance offer. Ripe’s advanced tech platform and marketing agility will ensure that we deliver a slick customer journey and are quickly able to respond to any changing market demands.”

The partnership will launch in May 2021.

