Halfords trialling new bike recycling scheme in Wales

Halfords has launched a new bike recycling scheme pilot at four stores across Wales.

The Pre-Loved scheme, which will be evaluated before being rolled nationwide, will encourage customers to trade in pre-loved bikes for gift cards at its stores. Bikes will then be serviced and resold with a discount.

Halfords is introducing the scheme at a time when interest in cycling is at a record high in the UK. It recently revealed that sales of adult bikes were up by 193% last year and in a recent poll commissioned by Halfords, more than a third of cyclists said they bought a new bike during the pandemic. Looking ahead, 37% said they were planning on buying a new bike for either themselves or a family member by September.

To contribute to the Pre-Loved scheme, customers need to take their second-hand Carrera bike to one of the stores in the trial, where it will be inspected by a team of Halfords specialists and the customer will then receive a gift card, the value of which will be determine based on the condition of the bike. If a bike is deemed to not be resellable, the customer will still get a £20 gift card for ensuring parts will be recycled through Halfords, rather than taking the bike to landfill.

Once the second-hand Carrera bikes have been checked and repaired, they will be sold at a discounted price at the same location. Bikes will only be sold on after strict quality controls have been made and come with a 12-month warranty.

Sarah Fillipardos, head of cycling at Halfords, said: “We are thrilled to be launching our ‘Pre-Loved’ bike scheme, offering clear benefits to both bike owners, who are offered an easy and sustainable way to rid themselves of their old bikes, and of course customers who will now have access to a new Carrera bike at a more affordable price.

“The scheme is also a way for us to stimulate more sustainable treatment of bikes and make sure that more bikes are used to their maximum before being discarded.”

The new Pre-Loved scheme will launch today at Halfords stores in Cwmbran, Carmarthen, Llanelli and Merthyr Tydfil.

