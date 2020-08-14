Halo Cycles appointed as UK InfoCrank sales and service centre

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Verve Cycling has appointed Halo Cycles as the UK’s exclusive authorised InfoCrank sales and service centre.

“The UK has always been important to Verve Cycling and providing current and future UK InfoCrank owners a domestic solution to sales, technical and service-related issues has always been a goal,” said a statement. “By being on-hand to help those trying to navigate their way through the sometimes confusing cycling power meter market, and ensuring timely responses to any technical or service related queries, Verve Cycling and Halo Cycles will ensure that all stages of the customer journey are fully supported.”

Halo Cycles will also become an additional point-of-assistance for Verve Cycling’s ongoing partnership with the Great Britain Cycling Team based in Manchester, providing the team with technical and service-related support.

“Verve Cycling has long worked with Halo Cycles and its owner, Peter Georgi, and when considering who we could work with in the UK, Peter and Halo Cycles was the natural choice,” said Bryan Taylor, Verve Cycling president. “Peter has long been a user of the Verve InfoCrank and one of its greatest advocates in the early days.

“As Verve Cycling has grown to become a global company, Peter has stayed close to the business and remains a part of the InfoCrank story. We cannot wait to continue our work together in cementing the InfoCrank as the go-to power meter for those who are truly serious about their numbers.”

Peter Georgi, Halo Cycles owner, said: “I feel honoured to become, in conjunction with Halo Cycles, the UK face of InfoCrank cycling power meters. I have been using InfoCranks since they first came into the country and have been recommending them to the riders I coach for many years. Not only are InfoCranks extremely well built but they are also the only truly accurate and consistent power meters out there.

“Being able to rely on your readings from crank to crank is essential to efficient training, and so if you are part of a team or a National Governing Body, or are simply an individual with more than one bike who is passionate about training with power, then the Verve InfoCrank really is the only choice.

“In becoming the UK exclusive Verve Authorised sales and service centre, Halo can now supply InfoCrank direct to UK riders and will offer support, service and product knowledge from a Gloucestershire base.”

Taylor added: “This is a major milestone for Verve Cycling, and as we grow our community we cannot wait to hear from all the loyal InfoCrank users in the UK as to how we can continue to support them and enhance their experience of using the InfoCrank.”

Read the August issue of BikeBiz below: