Halo releases gravel tyre range

Halo has released a gravel tyre range, consisting of three distinct tread patterns to cover all conditions and surfaces.

Developed over a three-year period, the range has been refined to offer minimal rolling resistance, high traction levels and, where needed, mud-shedding abilities. It consists of the RXR, GXR and GXC models, which are all built around a lightweight and reliable 60TPI tubeless carcass.

The RXR is Halo’s road plus tyre offering. The primary aims are minimal rolling resistance and maximum comfort. “We incorporated leading edges into the centre of the tread for braking and acceleration traction in all conditions, while managing to retain a flush rolling surface,” the brand said. “This means that the leading edges only come into play when used in the wet, or when off-road. In the dry and when on smooth surfaces, the tyre rolls with minimal resistance.”

Angled mud and water-shedding channels have also been integrated on the shoulder tread, to make it a capable road plus tyre in all conditions. The RXR tyre is available in 650 x 47c, in all black and tan wall.

The GXR is Halo’s all-surface gravel tyre, designed to offer minimal resistance while rolling on the centre of the tread and maximum grip on the sides of the tread. “We incorporated leading edges into the centre of the tread for braking and acceleration traction in all conditions, while managing to retain a flush rolling surface,” Halo said. “This means that the leading edges only come into play when used in the wet, or when off-road. In the dry and when on smooth surfaces the tyre rolls with minimal resistance.

The side tread offers a combination of spaced and specifically placed blocks. Angled mud and water-shedding channels have also been integrated on the shoulder tread to make it an all condition tyre. The GXR is available in 650 x 47c, in all black and tan wall.

The GXC is the “most aggressive and traction enabling” gravel tyre in Halo’s range, designed to excel on loose and challenging terrains. “Rolling speed is maximised thanks to the closely spaced arrow-shaped blocks in the centre of the tread, despite a deep tread depth. Arrow shaped blocks in the centre encourage mud and water down the channels formed to keep the tread mud-free. Rearwards facing edges on the arrow blocks aid grip under braking whatever the conditions.”

The side tread offers a combination of spaced and specifically placed blocks. The angled mud and water-shedding channels continue from the centre tread all the way to the edge of the tyre. The GXC tyre is available in 650 x 47c and 700 x 38c, in all black and tan wall.

Included with the tyres is a reusable Velcro frame strap. RRP for all models is £49.99.

Tyre weights:

RXR 640 x 47c from 505g

GXR 650 x 47c from 575g

GXC 650 x 47c from 545g

GXC 700 x 38c from 395g

https://www.halowheels.com/gravel-tyre-range/

