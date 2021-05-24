Halo releases Gravitas downhill wheelset

Share Facebook

Halo has released the Gravitas downhill wheelset, developed with extensive testing in the World Cup Downhill Series over a period of two years.

“Using our tried and tested asymmetric design, we have a more equalised spoke tension which allows us to build a package that dominates descents, whilst cutting down on bulk where it isn’t needed,” said a statement. “To compensate for the differences in wall length and strength of an asymmetric design, the wall thicknesses have been proportioned to balance out impact forces equally. The Gravitas offers offset wheel benefits, without compromise.”

After years of testing, Halo has taken what it has learnt from rider feedback and in house testing and settled on a new alloy material that is 30% stronger than early prototypes, it said. “This material doesn’t prematurely crack or dent under large impacts, is light and recyclable without a huge impact on our planet.”

Being 100% assembled by hand, the Gravitas has attention paid to the ‘smallest of details’. The bead hook of the rim is square and thick, which brushes off impacts and maximises the potential to make it to the end of each and every run with a fully sealed tubeless tyre.

“I’ve put the Gravitas wheels through very harsh real-world testing at World Cup downhill tracks for the past two years,” said Jack Reading, SR Suntour Commencal Racing. “In that time Halo has trialled different strength materials to find one that stands up to these tough conditions and I now have rims that will survive tracks such as Fort William while riding flat out and using sub 30psi pressure.”

With a honed 27.5mm internal width, Gravitas wheels offer tyres large sidewall support, while remaining narrow enough to avoid unnecessary rock collisions. At the core of the Gravitas wheels are Halo’s new and improved instantaneous 120 point pick up MT and MTC hub ranges, with sealed bearings, timeless Halo appearance and super-wide spaced flanges for increased stiffness and durability.

The options it can offer using its MT and MTC series hub ranges will fit ‘virtually any’ modern mountain bike, said Halo, from quick-release through to Super-Boost. It also offers Shimano HG, Micro-Spline and SRAM XD freehub fitment. Additional Boost adaptor kits, Torque Cap Adaptors and six-bolt adaptors are available separately and offer further tunability.

Utilising a wedge pawl mechanism, the Supadrive system withstands ‘incredible’ torque loads. Featuring 12 micro teeth per pawl, drive is transferred through a dramatically increased surface area into the 120 point drive ring. In addition, the latest MT series HG freehubs now feature a precision machined Cro-Mo steel construction. This prevents the ‘cassette bite’ and also allows use of larger internal bearings for increased durability.

“This wheelset is genuinely awesome and for under £500 it’s incredible value for money when you look at the performance and durability,” added Reading. “We look forward to trusting these wheels for our 2021 world cup campaign!”

Gravitas wheels use Halo’s J-bend triple-butted, black stainless spokes. “We wanted to ensure that riders could get spares for their wheels anywhere in the world without hassle, whether that’s from your local bike shop, or your mates toolbox trackside, should the worst happen,” said Halo.

Available from the box in Halo’s signature double anodised ‘Stealth’ colourway, aftermarket decal kits are also available in six colours.

Halo Gravitas details:

– 27.5in and 29in

– Boost, Super Boost and traditional spacing

– XD, HG and Micro Spline

– Asymmetric

– 27.5mm inner width, 33mm outer width

– 100% hand-built

– Tubeless ready – tape fitted

– 120 point engagement (3 Degree)

– Wheel weights from 970g front and 1170g rear (27.5in) 1035g front and 1235g rear (29in)

– Rim weights 565g 27.5in and 600g 29in

– Prices start at £499.98 RRP for a pair of wheels and £19.99 RRP for decal packs

