Halo Wheels signs Downing and Hutchinson

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Halo Wheels has signed Russ Downing and Dan Hutchinson.

Downing has raced for numerous high-profile teams over his 20-year professional cycling career. His race history includes overall wins at the Tour de Wallonie and the Tour of Ireland as well as numerous Grand Prix and stage wins worldwide.

“It’s fantastic to be joining a company that has been around years and are really enthusiastic about the sport,” said Downing. “I’m excited to help develop the roadside of the brand and grow Halo even more.”

Hutchinson comes from a background in extreme sports, including Alleycat races on fixed wheel track bikes. Since then, he has ‘found his place’ in road cycling, photography and content creation.

“I couldn’t be happier to join Halo,” added Hutchinson. “I’ve looked up to them since I was a youngster and it’s incredible to be a part of the family!”

Downing and Hutchinson will help drive forwards the development of Halo and will be primarily using the Carbaura wheel range on their fleet of bikes.