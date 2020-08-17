Halton secures £208,000 for walking and cycling projects across borough

Halton has secured £208,000 of Government funding to accelerate walking and cycling projects across the borough.

Initial schemes have been identified by interpreting transport model data and passenger travel numbers in line with Government guidance.

Phase 1 temporary pop-up schemes are being implemented over the next few weeks in three locations to give more protected road space to cyclists, and assist pedestrians, on critical transport corridors.

The three routes are:

– Liverpool Road, Chestnut Lodge area

– East Lane to Murdishaw via Halton Hospital – daylight cycling permitted on carriageway

– Greenoaks – Aldi to Marzahan Way

Phase 2 applications for more permanent routes have been submitted to the DfT via the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority. The council said it is now awaiting confirmation of funding from the DfT.

