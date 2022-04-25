Hammerhead and Suunto announce collaborative partnership

Share Facebook

Hammerhead, maker of the Karoo 2 cycling computer, and Suunto, known for its GPS multisport watches and training tools, have announced a collaborative partnership.

Athletes can now ride with their Karoo 2 and run, swim, and hike with their Suunto watch. All workouts from these devices are now visible in the Suunto App for performance analysis and can be shared to 200 other tools to further expand performance benefits.

Effective immediately, Hammerhead customers can connect their Suunto and Hammerhead accounts via the Hammerhead Dashboard. Riders who connect their accounts will gain live access to Suunto Heatmaps which allows cyclists to find and follow the most popular paths, as identified by other users.

The Karoo 2 is the first non-Suunto branded device that can be used to upload directly to the Suunto App, and also illustrates popular paths, called heatmaps, in real-time. Additionally, the heatmaps will continue to improve as riders themselves contribute directly by reviewing their favourite routes explored in the Suunto App.

“We are very excited to partner with Suunto,” said Pieter Morgan, Hammerhead CEO and co-founder. “The opportunity to work with a heritage brand with more than 80 years of experience is a huge opportunity for our fast-growing startup.

“With this partnership, we hope to build on our mission to inspire and empower all people to unlock their athletic potential.”

Heikki Norta, Suunto CEO, added: “For Suunto, this cooperation continues the path of building an ecosystem where the Suunto community gets to enjoy new tools – both digital and physical – from the best sports and outdoor brands.

“We share the same passion to provide the best solutions for people to explore and enjoy the outdoors and to push their own limits. By joining forces with Hammerhead we believe we can provide a lot of value and the latest innovations to our customers in a rapid and agile manner.”

To celebrate the collaboration, the brands have partnered with pro athletes Freddy Ovett, Sami Sauri, Greg Hill, Maghalie Rochette, Christian Meier, Lucy Bertholomew, Jochen Mesle, and Max Kroneck.

In addition, Hammerhead and Suunto, along with Komoot, have invited all multisport athletes across the globe to participate in the #SeeTheAdventureAhead Earth Challenge. For eligible activities shared to Instagram, Facebook, and/or Komoot between 22nd April to 11th May, Hammerhead, Suunto, and Komoot will commit to planting 10,000 trees with the Tree Nation Charity.