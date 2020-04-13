Handlebars launches Bikes for Heroes campaign

Share Facebook

As fewer buses and trains are running, and the prospect of using public transport remains daunting, the bike has become an essential mode of transportation for many people who still have to travel to work during the COVID-19 outbreak.

As we all try to do our bit to support the amazing people working so hard to keep us safe, over the last few weeks, Handlebars has been offering free bike collection and repair services for all NHS staff.

As well as requests to fix bikes, it’s also been inundated with requests from key workers for loan bikes.

“We’ve done our best so far, lending the Brompton loan bikes we have in store to workers who would otherwise have to risk the tube or walk miles,” said a Handlebars statement. “But we want to do more. That’s why we’re launching our Bikes for Heroes campaign to get more key workers cycling safely.”

Handlebars are encouraging people to get involved by:

Donating a bike

If you’ve got a bike that you’re not using, then why not donate it? We’ll fix it up and get it to an NHS hero who can use it to travel safely (please send pictures of the bike to hello@handlebars.io)

Donating money for parts

We want to make sure that the bikes we donate are safe and fit for heroes. That’s why we’re asking for cash donations to help cover the cost of any parts that need to be replaced (we will be replacing these at cost so Handlebars will make 0% profit) – visit our fundraising page here.

Nominating an NHS hero

Get in touch if you know an NHS key worker who would benefit from a free bike – we’d love to hear from you (nomination are open to NHS frontline staff who live in London Zone 1-4) – use the hashtag #bikesforheroes

“We’d love to raise enough to deliver 10 fully serviced bikes (approx £500). So why not donate what you can today and help us keep more key workers safe and cycling.”