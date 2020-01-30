Handsling Bikes hires PaceUp Media following new investment

Handsling Bikes has appointed PaceUp Media to provide PR, social media management, communications strategy and content creation services.

The brand, which manufacturers customisable carbon bicycle frames and wheels, has “ambitious plans” to grow its business following new investment.

Founded in 2015, Handsling recently introduced a new range of high-performance carbon bike frames consisting of three “key” bikes – the A1R0evo aero road bike, CEXevo cyclocross bike and TR3evo track bike. All three models use T800 carbon in fully-owned moulds, which are said to utilise EPS internal moulding.

Simon Whiten, Handsling Bikes director, said: ‘Handsling has built a strong reputation for producing incredibly high performing bikes with truly custom bespoke service. Now it’s time to expand on this by working with the experienced team at PaceUp, to grow the brand’s reputation and clientele.

“We’re excited to start 2020 with a bang and build on the success we’ve enjoyed over the past few years.”

Tom Copeland, director of PaceUp Media, added: ‘Handsling is in an exciting position with three incredible new high-performance bikes, a very loyal customer base and a dedicated team of experts. We’re looking forward to getting stuck into helping the brand build on this and introducing [the brand] to new audiences at such a pivotal time for the company’.