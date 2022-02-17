Hap Seliga joins Signa Sports United to run bike operations in North America

E-commerce and technology platform Signa Sports United has announced the appointment of Hap Seliga as head of its North American bike operations, as the firm pivots to growth in the US bike market.

Signa Sports United’s recent listing on the NYSE and acquisition of Wiggle CRC positions the firm well to take advantage of US market opportunities as the sports e-commerce industry experiences grows.

Seliga has enjoyed an impressive history as a leader in the cycling community in the United States, achieved largely through a differentiated approach and his laser focus on the customer. As a co-founder of Competitive Cyclist, director of bike growth and operations at Backcountry, co-founder and CEO of Trust Performance, and most recently having served on the senior leadership team at Specialized Bicycle Components as global leader of customer experience, Signa Sports United said Seliga fits the bill to accelerate operations and lead its bike growth in the US.