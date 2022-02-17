Hap Seliga joins Signa Sports United to run bike operations in North America

E-commerce and technology platform Signa Sports United has announced the appointment of Hap Seliga as head of its North American bike operations, as the firm pivots to growth in the US bike market.
Signa Sports United’s recent listing on the NYSE and acquisition of Wiggle CRC positions the firm well to take advantage of US market opportunities as the sports e-commerce industry experiences grows.
Seliga has enjoyed an impressive history as a leader in the cycling community in the United States, achieved largely through a differentiated approach and his laser focus on the customer. As a co-founder of Competitive Cyclist, director of bike growth and operations at Backcountry, co-founder and CEO of Trust Performance, and most recently having served on the senior leadership team at Specialized Bicycle Components as global leader of customer experience, Signa Sports United said Seliga fits the bill to accelerate operations and lead its bike growth in the US.
Stephan Zoll, CEO of Signa Sports United, said: “The North American market is a focus area of future growth for us. The sports e-commerce market is extremely fragmented and ripe for consolidation.
“Appointing a professional like Hap, someone who is deeply ingrained in the cycling community, is testament to our ambition and confidence in the growth opportunity we see ahead.”
Seliga said: “I’m stoked to share my experience and passion, but even more so to partner with and learn from the team here. I see an amazing opportunity to provide excellent value for and better serve riders by introducing the brands of Signa Sports United to the North American market. The growth potential in bike in the US is enormous and I’m fired up for our road ahead.”
Signa Sports United is a group of specialist sports webshops powered by its sports commerce and technology platform. For further information, visit www.signa-sportsunited.com.