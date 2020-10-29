Harley-Davidson enters e-bike market with Serial 1 Cycle Company launch

Share Facebook

Serial 1 Cycle Company, a dedicated e-bike brand formed with American motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson, has announced its entrance into the e-bike market.

The new company’s first line of products will arrive in spring 2021.

Taking its name from ‘Serial Number One’, the nickname for Harley-Davidson’s first motorcycle, Serial 1 Cycle Company combines Harley-Davidson’s “world-class product development capability and leadership in two-wheel electric propulsion with the agility and innovation of a start-up brand dedicated exclusively to the e-bicycle product and customer”.

“When Harley-Davidson first put power to two wheels in 1903, it changed how the world moved, forever,” said Aaron Frank, brand director for Serial 1 Cycle Company. “Inspired by the entrepreneurial vision of Harley-Davidson’s founders, we hope to once again change how cyclists and the cycling-curious move around their world with a Serial 1 e-bicycle.”

The Serial 1 brand is led today by a team of Harley-Davidson alumni including Jason Huntsman, president; Ben Lund, vice president, product development; Aaron Frank, brand director; and Hannah Altenburg, lead brand marketing specialist.

“The dynamic, fast-growing e-bicycle space is at the forefront of a global mobility revolution,” added Frank.

“The formation of Serial 1 allows Harley-Davidson to play a key role in this mobility revolution while allowing Serial 1 to focus exclusively on the e-bicycle customer and deliver an unmatched riding experience rooted in freedom and adventure.”